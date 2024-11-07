Venky's slumps after Q2 PAT tumbles 77% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Venky's (India) fell 7.47% to Rs 1,754 after the company's net profit dropped 77.23% to Rs 7.76 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 34.09 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, Revenue from operations fell by 15.16% YoY to Rs 774.20 crore during the quarter.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Poultry and Poultry Products business amounted to Rs 451.69 crore, registering a 5.83% year-on-year (YoY) growth. Revenue from Animal Health products stood at Rs 80.32 crore, marking a 6.58% YoY increase. In contrast, the Oilseed business reported revenues of Rs 269.63 crore, registering a decline of 38.17% YoY.

Total expenses declined by 11.75% to Rs 773.23 crore in the second quarter as compared with the same period last year, primarily due to lower raw material costs (down 19.97% YoY). This was, to some extent, offset by higher employee expenses (up 8.19% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 7.12% YoY).

Profit before tax stood at Rs 11 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, down 75.98% as compared to Rs 45.81 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

On half-year basis, the company's net profit surged 55.02% to Rs 82.94 crore despite of 16.24% decrease in revenue to Rs 1,582.22 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Venky's said, Poultry and Poultry Products segment were affected due to lower realisations as a result of seasonal pattern and fluctuations in demand for chicken products. Oilseed segments sales turnover and margins were affected due to unfavorable market conditions. Performance of Animal Health Products segment has been satisfactory.

Venkys (India) is the largest fully integrated poultry group in Asia. Its diversified products include SPF eggs, chicken and eggs processing, broiler and layer breeding, genetic research and Poultry diseases diagnostic, Poultry vaccines and feed supplements, vaccine pro.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News