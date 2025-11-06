Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 1755.31 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 11.13% to Rs 86.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 1755.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1666.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1755.311666.0212.2111.65186.25170.87119.87107.8086.2877.64

