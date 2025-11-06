Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 373.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.64% to Rs 430.08 crore

Net profit of Shanti Gold International rose 373.73% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 61.64% to Rs 430.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 266.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.430.08266.0714.096.5059.0514.2757.6212.9243.829.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News