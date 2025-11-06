Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit rises 154.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 24.81 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services rose 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 24.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.8123.0511.778.812.591.920.370.180.280.11

