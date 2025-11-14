Kirloskar Industries appoints director

With effect from 14 November 2025

The board of Kirloskar Industries at its meeting held on 14 November 2025 has approved the appointment of Sumit Mitra (DIN 07189815) as an Additional Non - Executive Director in the capacity of Independent Director of the Company, for a first term of 5 (five) consecutive years, with effect from 14 November 2025.

