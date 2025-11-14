Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Industries appoints director

Kirloskar Industries appoints director

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
With effect from 14 November 2025

The board of Kirloskar Industries at its meeting held on 14 November 2025 has approved the appointment of Sumit Mitra (DIN 07189815) as an Additional Non - Executive Director in the capacity of Independent Director of the Company, for a first term of 5 (five) consecutive years, with effect from 14 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

