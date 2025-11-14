Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMDC slumps as Q2 revenue slides 11% YoY

GMDC slumps as Q2 revenue slides 11% YoY

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) slipped 4.23% to Rs 564.75 after the company posted a weak set of numbers for Q2 FY26.

On a consolidated basis, net sales came in at Rs 527.58 crore, down 11.03% YoY. PBT before exceptional items fell 14.71% YoY to Rs 155.27 crore.

In contrast, PAT jumped 264.27% YoY to Rs 465.75 crore, boosted by a sharp rise in exceptional income. GMDC booked an exceptional gain of Rs 474.43 crore following the GST rate hike on lignite from 5% to 18% effective 22 September 2025 and the removal of compensation cess. The change ended the earlier inverted duty structure, enabling the company to recognise accumulated input tax credit that had been expensed in prior periods.

Total expenses rose 1.51% YoY to Rs 480.49 crore. Employee costs surged 90.95% YoY to Rs 75.75 crore, while current tax expense soared 208.10% YoY to Rs 166.13 crore.

Net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 257.43 crore in H1 FY26, lower than Rs 413.20 crore in H1 FY25.

GMDC, Indias second-largest lignite producer and the leading merchant seller of lignite, is a state-owned enterprise with the Gujarat government holding a 74% stake. The company mines lignite from deposit-rich regions across the state and supplies it to high-growth industries such as textiles, chemicals, ceramics, bricks, and captive power.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

