Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 1728.60 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 42.38% to Rs 62.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 1728.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1574.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.59% to Rs 191.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 6368.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6462.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1728.601574.216368.396462.6813.9014.1014.7713.30215.68213.16861.43832.64142.87164.58619.38657.3662.4643.87191.58224.31

