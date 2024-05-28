Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 1728.60 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 42.38% to Rs 62.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 1728.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1574.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.59% to Rs 191.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 6368.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6462.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News