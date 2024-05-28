Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.38% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 1728.60 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 42.38% to Rs 62.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 1728.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1574.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.59% to Rs 191.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.46% to Rs 6368.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6462.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1728.601574.21 10 6368.396462.68 -1 OPM %13.9014.10 -14.7713.30 - PBDT215.68213.16 1 861.43832.64 3 PBT142.87164.58 -13 619.38657.36 -6 NP62.4643.87 42 191.58224.31 -15

May 28 2024

