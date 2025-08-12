TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 92.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.59% to Rs 819.41 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 92.81% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.59% to Rs 819.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 790.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.819.41790.985.896.9135.8741.772.3612.4112.886.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News