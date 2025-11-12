Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.50% to Rs 1948.38 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 27.41% to Rs 162.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 1948.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1504.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1948.381504.5919.5919.77258.32191.39216.30158.47162.46127.51

