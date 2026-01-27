Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.35% to Rs 75.03 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures declined 5.30% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.35% to Rs 75.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.75.0352.349.2910.349.458.099.047.724.654.91

