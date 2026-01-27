Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 43.35% to Rs 75.03 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures declined 5.30% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.35% to Rs 75.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales75.0352.34 43 OPM %9.2910.34 -PBDT9.458.09 17 PBT9.047.72 17 NP4.654.91 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raymond consolidated net profit declines 95.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Bombay Potteries & Tiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Euro speculative net longs fall further

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story