Kisaan Parivar Industries standalone net profit declines 3.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of Kisaan Parivar Industries declined 3.77% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.651.6243.6443.830.720.710.720.710.510.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News