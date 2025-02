Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit declines 40.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.25% to Rs 30.88 crore

Net profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 40.15% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.25% to Rs 30.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.30.8830.2043.9472.3513.8619.6713.8219.618.0813.50

