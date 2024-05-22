KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 1096.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.73% to Rs 122.93 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 1096.88% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.73% to Rs 122.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.03% to Rs 28.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 657.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 575.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

