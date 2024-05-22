Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 1096.88% in the March 2024 quarter

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 1096.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 35.73% to Rs 122.93 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 1096.88% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.73% to Rs 122.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.03% to Rs 28.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 657.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 575.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales122.9390.57 36 657.16575.53 14 OPM %15.875.30 -10.618.64 - PBDT17.585.56 216 61.7047.21 31 PBT11.860.51 2225 39.1131.33 25 NP7.660.64 1097 28.0923.21 21

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

