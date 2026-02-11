KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 82.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.74% to Rs 82.06 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 82.82% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.74% to Rs 82.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.82.0661.3630.1626.0923.8114.8918.4710.0413.737.51

