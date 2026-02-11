Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 82.82% in the December 2025 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 82.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 33.74% to Rs 82.06 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) rose 82.82% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.74% to Rs 82.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales82.0661.36 34 OPM %30.1626.09 -PBDT23.8114.89 60 PBT18.4710.04 84 NP13.737.51 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 15.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Coforge expands new capabilities for Coforge CodeInsightAI

Mastek UK expands Leeds office

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story