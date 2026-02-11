Associate Sponsors

Ram Info wins contract from Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Govt. of Tripura

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
Ram Info has entered a contract worth of Rs 11.87 crore from the Directorate of Industries & Commerce (DoIC), Government of Tripura, for providing 85 manpower deployment services under the following schemes:

Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme - Deployment of 83 Block & ULB Resource Persons across 58 Rural Development Blocks and 20 Urban Local Bodies for a period of 24 months.

Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Scheme - Deployment of 1 Legal Consultant and 1 HR (Office/Secretarial Staff) at the State Headquarters for a period of 18 months.

The contract covers manpower sourcing, training, deployment, compliance, and operational support as outlined in the agreement.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

