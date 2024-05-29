Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KMG Milk Food standalone net profit rises 41.18% in the March 2024 quarter

KMG Milk Food standalone net profit rises 41.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of KMG Milk Food rose 41.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.26% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 85.33% to Rs 1.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.201.80 -33 1.9513.29 -85 OPM %17.50-1.67 --31.280.90 - PBDT0.370.19 95 0.240.37 -35 PBT0.210.11 91 0.080.21 -62 NP0.240.17 41 0.110.27 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Parag Milk posts 56% YoY fall in Q4 PAT; EBITDA margin at 5.6%

Heritage Foods inaugurates UHT milk plant at Shamirpet, Hyderabad

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 269.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 56.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Parag Milk Foods gains after stellar Q3 performance

Integra Switchgear reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Magnus Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

New Markets Advisory reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Devinsu Trading standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Switching Technologies Gunther standalone net profit declines 79.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story