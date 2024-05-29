Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devinsu Trading standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Devinsu Trading rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 119.05% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

