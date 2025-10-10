Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro Ltd spurts 1.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 249.83, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 16.01% jump in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 249.83, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25303.75. The Sensex is at 82566.73, up 0.48%. Wipro Ltd has slipped around 1.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35628.5, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 249.84, up 1.48% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 16.01% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 21.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.49%, gains for fifth straight session

JSW Steel registers 17% YoY growth in Q2 FY26 steel production volume

Modi Rubber Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capri Global Capital appoints Monu Ratra as new CEO

Sona BLW gains after partnering with NEURA Robotics to build robots in India

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story