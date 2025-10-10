Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.49%, gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 208.35, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 10.72% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56192.05, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.92 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 209.48, up 0.75% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 11.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 10.72% jump in the Nifty Bank index.