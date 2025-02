Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit declines 20.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.49% to Rs 1453.70 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines declined 20.62% to Rs 71.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 89.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 1453.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1391.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1453.701391.3017.5218.55131.92183.4994.63152.4771.3089.82

