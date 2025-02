Ritco Logistics consolidated net profit rises 24.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.99% to Rs 312.96 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics rose 24.43% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.99% to Rs 312.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 238.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.312.96238.927.268.2018.8515.3114.7111.9910.858.72

