Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 58.39 cr

From Dredging Corporation of India

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received a work order from Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) for Rock Dredging (removal of pinnacles/ high spots) at Coastal Berth at JNPA and discharge of dredged material at DS-3 Dumping Ground. The said work order is valued at Rs 58.39 crore including taxes and is to be completed within 90 days from the commencement of work.

