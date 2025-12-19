Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 58.39 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 58.39 cr

Image
Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
From Dredging Corporation of India

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received a work order from Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) for Rock Dredging (removal of pinnacles/ high spots) at Coastal Berth at JNPA and discharge of dredged material at DS-3 Dumping Ground. The said work order is valued at Rs 58.39 crore including taxes and is to be completed within 90 days from the commencement of work.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

