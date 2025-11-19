Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works rose 1.89% to Rs 2,766.65 after it has secured its second order for a state-of-the-art Green Tug, marking a major milestone in the company's push for sustainable maritime solutions.
The 15-year contract, awarded by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, is valued at Rs 384.33 crore and covers the manning, operation, maintenance, and complete technical management of a contractor-owned ASTDS-GTTP tug.
The order underscores KMEWs technical expertise, operational efficiency, and innovation-driven approach, while reinforcing the trust and confidence placed by clients in its long-term service capabilities.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in providing dredging services, owning and operating marine craft, and repairing, maintaining, and refitting marine crafts and marine infrastructure. Its head office is in Mumbai, and operations are spread across major ports in the country through branch offices in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kandla, Vadinar, and Sittwe, Myanmar.
The company posted a 10.09% decrease in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.20 crore on 4.4% declined in revenue from operations to Rs 50.17 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app