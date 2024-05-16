Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 23.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.27% to Rs 220.25 crore

Net profit of Kogta Financial (India) rose 23.73% to Rs 47.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.27% to Rs 220.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.87% to Rs 140.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.63% to Rs 769.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 521.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

