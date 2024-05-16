Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Blue Pearl Texspin reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.05 -20 0.260.22 18 OPM %-150.0040.00 --26.92-4.55 - PBDT-0.060.02 PL -0.07-0.01 -600 PBT-0.060.02 PL -0.07-0.01 -600 NP-0.060.02 PL -0.07-0.01 -600

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Pearl Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pearl Polymers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Blue Coast Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Blue Chip India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Mishtann Foods consolidated net profit rises 566.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanghvi Movers standalone net profit rises 40.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Fertilizers &amp; Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 61.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story