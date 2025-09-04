Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 128.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.99% to Rs 408.46 crore

Net loss of Belstar Microfinance reported to Rs 128.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 89.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.99% to Rs 408.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 567.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.408.46567.21-8.4552.47-169.21120.86-170.73118.21-128.0189.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News