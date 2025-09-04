Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.73% in the June 2025 quarter

John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 192.69 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 10.73% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 192.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales192.69172.79 12 OPM %67.1464.47 -PBDT61.7455.91 10 PBT60.0654.29 11 NP44.7040.37 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 21.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 81.89% in the June 2025 quarter

GOCL Corporation update on monetization of land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad

IEX records 18.9% increase in electricity traded volume in Aug'25

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story