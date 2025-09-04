John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 10.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.52% to Rs 192.69 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 10.73% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 192.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.192.69172.7967.1464.4761.7455.9160.0654.2944.7040.37

