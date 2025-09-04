SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit declines 21.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.61% to Rs 369.35 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co declined 21.40% to Rs 12.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.61% to Rs 369.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 289.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.369.35289.4360.5761.8823.4227.3717.2321.8812.6716.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News