Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.91% to Rs 23.85 croreNet Loss of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 23.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.8525.62 -7 OPM %13.5018.85 -PBDT-1.010.41 PL PBT-2.48-1.04 -138 NP-2.50-1.04 -140
