Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 21.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 21.46% to Rs 105.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 1183.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1174.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1183.701174.9313.8617.56166.60204.93140.35180.63105.13133.86

