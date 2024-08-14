Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 21.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 1183.70 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 21.46% to Rs 105.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 133.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 1183.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1174.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1183.701174.93 1 OPM %13.8617.56 -PBDT166.60204.93 -19 PBT140.35180.63 -22 NP105.13133.86 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News