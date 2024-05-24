Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 12.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit rises 12.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.22% to Rs 51.24 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation rose 12.87% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.60% to Rs 5.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 148.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.2444.86 14 148.77130.13 14 OPM %2.264.46 -4.694.28 - PBDT2.251.74 29 9.615.54 73 PBT1.591.37 16 7.614.00 90 NP1.141.01 13 5.652.98 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NSE SME Polysil Irrigation Systems is a damp squib on debut

Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags supply contract worth Rs 13 crore

BLS International Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit declines 45.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bajaj Global standalone net profit declines 64.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises standalone net profit rises 319.64% in the March 2024 quarter

CG-VAK Software &amp; Exports consolidated net profit declines 31.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 15.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story