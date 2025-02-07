Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kolte Patil Developers signs joint development project at Wadgaon Khurd, Pune

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
With expected gross development value of Rs 4,000 cr

Kolte Patil Developers has signed a joint development deal for a residential /mixed used project located at Wadgaon Khurd, on Sinhagad road, Pune. The project with the total potential saleable area of ~5 million square feet has an expected Gross Developable Value (GDV) of ~Rs. 4,000 crore.

Spread over ~22 acres within Pune Municipal Corporation Limit, this land is strategically located in South-West part of Pune and boasts scenic surroundings and seamless connectivity to CBD Pune and West-Pune zone. It offers breathtaking views of the Mutha River to the north, a serene garden reservation to the south ensuring an unobstructed view, and a 90-meter proposed ring road alongside park reservations to the west. The project has well-established access to social infrastructure, with schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs conveniently located within a 2-kilometer radius.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

