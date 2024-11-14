Konndor Industries standalone net profit rises 44.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.41% to Rs 2.32 crore

Net profit of Konndor Industries rose 44.83% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.41% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.324.1015.528.290.570.340.570.340.420.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News