Konndor Industries standalone net profit rises 44.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Sales decline 43.41% to Rs 2.32 crore

Net profit of Konndor Industries rose 44.83% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.41% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.324.10 -43 OPM %15.528.29 -PBDT0.570.34 68 PBT0.570.34 68 NP0.420.29 45

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:26 PM IST

