Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 279.69 crore

Net profit of Kosamattam Finance rose 52.00% to Rs 48.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 279.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales279.69227.73 23 OPM %81.9681.84 -PBDT73.9050.13 47 PBT66.4342.91 55 NP48.2631.75 52

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

