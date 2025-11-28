Kosamattam Finance standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 279.69 crore

Net profit of Kosamattam Finance rose 52.00% to Rs 48.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 279.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.279.69227.7381.9681.8473.9050.1366.4342.9148.2631.75

