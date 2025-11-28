Voltamp Transformers jumps after bagging Rs 149- cr GETCO transformer order

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Voltamp Transformers rallied 3.99% to Rs 8,390 has secured a domestic contract from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) to design, manufacture, test, and supply multiple ratings of power transformers.

The order, valued at approximately Rs 149 crore, is scheduled for execution within six months. The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or related entities have any interest in GETCO, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Voltamp, headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, is a leading Indian manufacturer of power and distribution transformers, with over 70,000 installations across India and abroad. The company operates two manufacturing units and is expanding capacity with a new facility to meet growing demand for transformers up to 250 MVA (220 kV class).