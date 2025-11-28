Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers jumps after bagging Rs 149- cr GETCO transformer order

Voltamp Transformers jumps after bagging Rs 149- cr GETCO transformer order

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Voltamp Transformers rallied 3.99% to Rs 8,390 has secured a domestic contract from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) to design, manufacture, test, and supply multiple ratings of power transformers.

The order, valued at approximately Rs 149 crore, is scheduled for execution within six months. The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or related entities have any interest in GETCO, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Voltamp, headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, is a leading Indian manufacturer of power and distribution transformers, with over 70,000 installations across India and abroad. The company operates two manufacturing units and is expanding capacity with a new facility to meet growing demand for transformers up to 250 MVA (220 kV class).

Voltamp Transformers is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient transformers, specializing in the design, manufacture, and supply of both oil-filled and dry-type units. The company caters to a diverse range of sectors, including power, oil and gas, petrochemicals, steel, cement, data centers, green energy, and commercial infrastructure.

The companys net profit rose 4.10% to Rs 78.85 crore on 21.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 482.56 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

