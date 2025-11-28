Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen wins order worth Rs 13.96 cr in Malaysia

Newgen wins order worth Rs 13.96 cr in Malaysia

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newgen Software Technologies incorporated in Singapore, has accepted a Letter of Award (LOA) from a leading bank in Malaysia for enterprise content management system (ECM). The aggregate value of the aforesaid Award is RM 6,465,400.80 (approximately Rs 13.96 crore).

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

