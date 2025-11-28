Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at KSB Ltd counter

Volumes jump at KSB Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
KSB Ltd witnessed volume of 20.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59288 shares

Welspun Living Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 November 2025.

KSB Ltd witnessed volume of 20.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59288 shares. The stock increased 3.54% to Rs.767.85. Volumes stood at 38877 shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd registered volume of 434.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.24% to Rs.147.44. Volumes stood at 9.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd recorded volume of 47.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.09% to Rs.475.35. Volumes stood at 3.49 lakh shares in the last session.

GAIL (India) Ltd registered volume of 513.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68.75 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.52% to Rs.175.50. Volumes stood at 30.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 201.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.82% to Rs.102.82. Volumes stood at 38.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

