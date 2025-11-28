Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media shares in demand

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The headline equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with small cuts in mid-afternoon trade, The Nifty traded below the 26,250 mark. Media stocks witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 7.25 points or 0.01% to 85,713.13. The Nifty 50 index shed 13.70 points or 0.05% to 26,203.75.

In the broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.12%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,868 shares rose and 2,160 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 0.96% to 1,474.25. The index jumped 3.46% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.8%), Tips Music (up 1.38%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.28%), Saregama India (up 0.23%) and PVR Inox (up 0.22%) rose.

On the other hand, Sun TV Network (down 1.59%), Prime Focus (down 0.54%) and D B Corp (down 0.54%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.06% to 6.509 as compared with previous close 6.513.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.4825 compared with its close of 89.3625 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 1,25,799.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.35% to 4.010.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement added 29 cents or 0.46% to $63.42 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

One 97 Communications advanced 2.75% after a global research house reportedly upgraded the scrip to buy from neutral and sharply increased its target price to Rs 1,570, which is more than double its previous estimate of Rs 705.

Ashoka Buildcon declined 2.63% after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) temporarily suspended the company from participating in ongoing/future bids for one month or until an expert committee completes its investigation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Voltamp Transformers jumps after bagging Rs 149- cr GETCO transformer order

Newgen wins order worth Rs 13.96 cr in Malaysia

Magellanic Cloud subsidiary wins order worth Rs 3 cr

YOGI gains on bagging Rs 19-cr orders

Euro holds just below $1.16; EUR/INR futures hover near 104 mark

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story