Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 11.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 11.92% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 180.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 161.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.180.59161.5511.3916.9824.0928.7121.9926.6916.3318.54

