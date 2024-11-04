Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 11.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 11.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 180.59 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 11.92% to Rs 16.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 180.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 161.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales180.59161.55 12 OPM %11.3916.98 -PBDT24.0928.71 -16 PBT21.9926.69 -18 NP16.3318.54 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn film mints Rs 120 cr

BFSI sector leasing projected to be over 11 mn square feet in 2024: JLL

LIVE news: Supreme Court slams Delhi government over firecracker ban, toxic air

Market Crash Highlights: Sensex shed 940 points, Nifty settles below 24,000; all sectors end in red

INI CET 2025: Admit card to be released soon at official AIIMS website

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story