Poly Medicure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and PVR Inox Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2024.

Poly Medicure Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 2849.8 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 46968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9344 shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd lost 6.94% to Rs 11127.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2068 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd tumbled 6.93% to Rs 7364.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4852 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd plummeted 6.75% to Rs 7.88. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 427.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 494.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

PVR Inox Ltd fell 5.89% to Rs 1482.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16542 shares in the past one month.

