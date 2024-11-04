Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 54.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Kaycee Industries standalone net profit rises 54.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 13.34 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries rose 54.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.3411.77 13 OPM %16.0412.83 -PBDT2.311.58 46 PBT2.031.32 54 NP1.541.00 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn film mints Rs 120 cr

BFSI sector leasing projected to be over 11 mn square feet in 2024: JLL

LIVE news: Supreme Court slams Delhi government over firecracker ban, toxic air

Market Crash Highlights: Sensex shed 940 points, Nifty settles below 24,000; all sectors end in red

INI CET 2025: Admit card to be released soon at official AIIMS website

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story