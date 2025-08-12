Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 9.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 160.67 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 9.19% to Rs 17.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 160.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.160.67144.8614.2412.7724.9421.9722.8319.9817.5819.36

