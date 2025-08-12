Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 66.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 74.90% to Rs 5.39 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 66.43% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 74.90% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.3921.4736.5520.451.243.591.243.590.932.77

