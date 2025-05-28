Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 152.92 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 13.83% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 152.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.20% to Rs 65.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 577.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 603.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales152.92167.94 -9 577.34603.14 -4 OPM %15.2215.49 -13.9015.93 - PBDT24.5928.34 -13 90.62103.11 -12 PBT22.4626.42 -15 82.2195.49 -14 NP17.2815.18 14 65.8263.78 3

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

