Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.94% to Rs 152.92 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 13.83% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 152.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.20% to Rs 65.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 577.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 603.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

