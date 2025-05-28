Kirloskar Electric Company standalone net profit rises 15.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.38% to Rs 129.13 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company rose 15.85% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.38% to Rs 129.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.71% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 543.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 557.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

129.13168.53543.82557.359.056.545.276.607.937.0012.3720.196.835.747.4815.176.655.7417.2515.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News