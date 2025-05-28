Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Electric Company standalone net profit rises 15.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company standalone net profit rises 15.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 23.38% to Rs 129.13 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company rose 15.85% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.38% to Rs 129.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.71% to Rs 17.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 543.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 557.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales129.13168.53 -23 543.82557.35 -2 OPM %9.056.54 -5.276.60 - PBDT7.937.00 13 12.3720.19 -39 PBT6.835.74 19 7.4815.17 -51 NP6.655.74 16 17.2515.17 14

First Published: May 28 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

