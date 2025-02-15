Kothari Products consolidated net profit rises 18.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.97% to Rs 221.49 crore

Net profit of Kothari Products rose 18.99% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 221.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 225.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.221.49225.95-5.220.0110.919.1410.458.7010.598.90

