SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of SBEC Systems (India) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.700.70 0 OPM %60.0080.00 -PBDT0.620.33 88 PBT0.640.33 94 NP0.560.28 100

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

