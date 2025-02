Themis Medicare consolidated net profit declines 92.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 93.81 crore

Net profit of Themis Medicare declined 92.94% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 93.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.93.8182.516.369.774.2011.311.668.220.527.37

