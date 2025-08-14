Kothari Products consolidated net profit rises 303.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 248.41 crore

Net profit of Kothari Products rose 303.23% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 248.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.248.41247.640.090.1723.506.7422.976.3421.255.27

