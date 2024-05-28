Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kothari Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 14.48% to Rs 276.30 crore

Net profit of Kothari Products reported to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 276.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 526.01% to Rs 32.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.45% to Rs 992.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1386.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales276.30323.08 -14 992.371386.97 -28 OPM %-0.59-6.56 --0.35-1.48 - PBDT11.92-2.79 LP 35.3011.72 201 PBT11.39-3.32 LP 33.409.33 258 NP11.44-3.02 LP 32.495.19 526

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

